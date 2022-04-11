Monday, April 11, 2022
President Arif Alvi complains of ‘discomfort’, advised bed rest

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi is unlikely to administer oath to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he has been advised bed rest after he complained of “discomfort”.

In a Twitter statement, the President House said, “President Dr. Arif Alvi has complained of discomfort. The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him rest for a few days.”

Sources said Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will administer oath to the prime minister-elect.

Earlier today, Shehbaz Sharif was elected unopposed as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan in a National Assembly session. PTI boycotted today’s election of the prime minister. Shehbaz received 174 votes.

