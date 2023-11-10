In call with Palestinian president, Alvi calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi held a telephone call with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, and urged the international community to make efforts for urgent ceasefire in Gaza, facing relentless bombing by Israel, ARY News reported on Friday.

The telephone call takes place as Israel relentlessly bombarded the besieged Gaza Strip, levelling entire city blocks and killing thousands, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has said that over 10,800 people in the besieged enclave have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. The figure includes over 4,200 children.

In the telephonic call, President Alvi expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan over the atrocities being committed by Israel against people of Palestine for over seven decades.

‘What was happening in the Gaza was very painful and the entire Pakistani nation was deeply saddened by the brutalities and reign of terror unleashed the Israeli security forces,” the President deplored.

He also condemned the lethal bombing by Israel that even did not spare schools and hospitals and its barbaric actions resulted in killing of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, healthcare workers, journalists and UN aid workers.

The President said that the current situation in Gaza was the reaction of decades of apartheid and unjust policies of Israel. He condemned Israel for ethnic cleansing against the Muslims and pushing them out of their territories.

Talking to his Palestinian counterpart, President Arif Alvi regretted over the lack of action on the part of the international community to stop Israel from its murderous campaign against the people of Gaza. He assured the Palestinian President that

Pakistan would continue to support resolving the Palestinian dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nation Security Council’s (UNSC) resolutions.

President Alvi urged the international community to make efforts for urgent ceasefire, opening of unhindered humanitarian corridor to Gaza, stopping further displacement of the Palestinians from their homeland and permanent solution to the Palestinian dispute in accordance with UN Security Council’s resolutions.

The President said that if two states solution was not acceptable to Israel, then one state solution was the only way where Jews, Muslims and a good percentage of Christians could live to exercise equal political rights.

Talking to his Pakistani counterpart, the Palestinian President, Mehmood Abbas said that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

He called for stopping Israel from fighting across the Palestinian territory. He also demanded for opening of a corridor to Gaza to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance as there was no food, medicine and electricity available to the people of Gaza.

President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pakistan for supporting the Palestinian cause and sending humanitarian assistance.