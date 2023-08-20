President Arif Alvi denies signing Official Secret Act, Army Amendment Act bills

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has denied signing Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, ARY News reported.

Arif Alvi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Arif Alvi said God is his witness that he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.

As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 20, 2023

“I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected,” Arif said in his post on X.

Read more: President Alvi signs Army Act amendment, Official Secrets Act bills

On Saturday, it was reported that President Arif Alvi signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Both the bills were passed by the parliament during the tenure of the coalition government and were sent to President Alvi for ratification.