Arif Hasan steps down as Pakistan Olympic Association president after 19 years

Lieutenant General (Retired) Arif Hasan has stepped down as the President of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) after remaining in office for over 19 years.

Hasan, who was first elected as President POA in March 2004, confirmed about his resignation letter.

“I am writing to formally resign as the President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, effective January 1, 2024,” Hasan wrote in the letter, dated December 28, 2023.

“The decision to step aside is not one I have taken lightly. It is borne out of the necessity to balance my health and well-being with the demands of leading such a dynamic and impactful organisation. Hope you will understand and respect this decision of mine,” he added.

“I assure you that I earnestly desire a smooth transition to ensure the continuity of our excellent work. It is my sincere wish that POA continues to thrive and excel, building on the solid foundation we have established together,” he noted.

Arif Hasan, who was first named as head of organizing committee of South Asian games in 2002, was first elected to the office of POA in 2004. He was then elected for next four consecutive terms.