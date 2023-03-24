Arifa Siddiqui, Tabeer Ali spill details about ‘first meeting’

Musical duo Arifa Siddiqui and Tabeer Ali spilt rare details of their relationship, first meeting and marriage.

Famous actor and singer, Arifa Siddiqui along with her husband Tabeer Ali was seated with host Nida Yasir, for their first tell-all as a couple on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’.

During the conversation, the couple, who recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, revealed that Ali first saw his now-wife Siddiqui at her home and instantly felt a connection.

Ali explained, “It must be hard to believe, but the truth is we never proposed to each other. It was a fairytale-like situation and the silence among us said it all. So, neither she nor I ever asked each other in marriage.”

“We’re actually quite different to our on-screen image like we are quite introverts. We have never given any interviews together,” the ‘Ainak Wala Jin’ actor added.

Siddiqui further mentioned that it was an unplanned marriage and not many people were told about it. “My mother was alive at that time, so I just explained it to her [before we took the step],” she added.

To note, the musical couple jointly created a YouTube channel last year, called ‘Arifa & Tabeer Music’. They release their compositions, tracks and music videos on the platform in addition to some snippets of their daily life via vlogs.

Moreover, the celebrity couple confirmed during another segment that they are open to acting offers if anything worth the time would come their way.

They also expressed interest to do drama OSTs with their modern twist to ghazals.

