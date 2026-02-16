Arij Fatyma details shocking cancer diagnosis saga

With 1.7 million Instagram followers, Arij Fatyma is a well-known Pakistani television actress and digital influencer. Recognised for her effortless acting in popular dramas such as Tere Liye, Hasad, and Kis Din Mera, Arij has recently been open about her courageous battle with cancer.

In a recent appearance on Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast, the seasoned actress shared the harrowing details of her diagnosis and treatment. Reflecting on the initial confusion, Arij revealed, “I went to the clinic to check if I was pregnant again. They sent me back, saying to return after seven weeks. When I did, the test was positive, but nothing showed on the ultrasound. It was identified as a blighted ovum. Because it was a non-viable pregnancy, I had to choose between letting it pass naturally, taking medication, or having a procedure.”

She continued, noting the hidden danger: “I took the pills, but before that, I had gone to a water park. This was actually dangerous because I had a large cancerous sac in my ovaries. My only symptoms at the time were acne on my chin and abdominal pain. A week later, I experienced mild gastric pain and bleeding. I expected some bleeding due to the medication, but I had a gut feeling that I needed another ultrasound.”

The 36-year-old actress recalled a frightening incident during the Eid holidays: “We had get-togethers lined up, so I went shopping. I was carrying a milk bottle—the first time I’d shopped without a cart—when I began bleeding so heavily that my clothes were soaked. People thought I was having a miscarriage. My husband rushed me to the hospital, but a nurse there failed to do her proper homework; she couldn’t detect the tumor and claimed it was just an infection.”

After a painful D&C (dilation and curettage), Arij received a life-altering update. “The hospital told me I might have a rare form of cancer. I was terrified and in shock. This type of cancer can occur years after a pregnancy. In extreme pain, I called my brother and grandmother.”

Shedding light on her medical treatment, she explained, “I had a CT scan to see if the cancer had spread. Thankfully, it hadn’t. My uterus was removed, and I underwent light chemotherapy because the situation was dangerous—the cancer could have spread anywhere. The day of my CT scan was actually Eid. I was lucky to have a Pakistani doctor from Karachi treating me. The sac they removed was the size of a three-month pregnancy; it could have burst at any time.”