Arijit Singh apologizes to Mahira Khan at Dubai concert

Eminent Bollywood singer Arijit Singh offered an apology to Pakistan’s TV and cinema A-lister Mahira Khan, at his recent concert in Dubai.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Arijit Singh, who was performing in Dubai over the weekend apologized to actor Mahira Khan after he failed to recognize her in the first row. However, the ‘Vida Karo’ crooner soon made up for it by dedicating a song to the Pakistani star.

“You guys must be surprised, should I reveal? I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have the camera there?” Singh requested as the camera panned towards the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

He continued, “I was trying to recognise this person, then remembered I had sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan is sitting right in front of me.”

“Think about I was singing her song Zaalima and it’s her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry. Ma’am gratitude and thank you so much,” Singh expressed.

Notably, Khan, who was in the city to receive her ‘Artist in Fashion’ award at EMIGala 2024, utilized the opportunity to attend Singh’s gig. Sharing the reel from her outing on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “I wasn’t meant to be here for this.. but.. I guess I was. You know what I mean?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

“What a pleasure it is to watch an artist perform.. whirling in joy, surrounded by love. But more than that, it’s beautiful when you see humility in an artist.. because he knows, it isn’t him.. he’s just been blessed from up above. Stay blessed,” Khan further penned for Singh.

‘The fact that I…’: Mahira Khan reveals husband Salim tolerates THIS about her