Arijit Singh exits playback singing

MUMBAI: Global music icon Arijit Singh has sent shockwaves through the industry by announcing his retirement from playback singing. Known for his soul-stirring melodies that have resonated with audiences worldwide, the singer’s decision has left fans in deep dismay.

On Tuesday, January 27, the 38-year-old vocalist took to social media to state that he will no longer be accepting new playback assignments. Reflecting on his illustrious career, Arijit Singh thanked his fans for their unwavering support throughout his “wonderful journey.”

In a headline-making Instagram post, he wrote:

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The award-winning singer clarified that while he will complete his current work-in-progress commitments, he will not sign any new film projects. However, he offered a glimmer of hope to his followers by assuring them that he will continue creating independent music on his own.

This announcement comes just two days after Arijit Singh was honored with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his outstanding contributions to arts and music.