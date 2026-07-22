Arijit Singh makes surprise return to playback singing

Renowned vocalist Arijit Singh has returned to playback singing with a track for Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Awarapan 2, which is set to hit theaters on August 14.

Singh has reportedly re-partnered with producer Vishesh Bhatt for “Yeh Awarapan,” the opening song for Hashmi’s latest project. Composed by Amaal Mallik, the track is now available across all major streaming platforms.

Vishesh Bhatt reportedly considered Arijit’s voice ideal for the song, as he wanted it to capture the emotional journey of Hashmi’s character, Shivam Pandit.

The release comes after Arijit Singh disheartened fans earlier this year when he announced on Instagram that he was stepping away from playback singing while wishing his followers a Happy New Year.

In Awarapan 2, Disha Patani stars alongside Emraan Hashmi, with Shabana Azmi, Savinderpal Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar in supporting roles.