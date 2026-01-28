Arijit Singh plans directorial debut featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter?

Hyderabad: The announcement of singer Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback singing has stunned fans. Taking to social media, the artist stated that he will not accept any new assignments once his current commitments are fulfilled. Sources suggest that Arijit intends to pivot toward filmmaking and will soon direct his first feature film.

According to newswire reports, Arijit has been preparing for his directorial debut for a significant period. “He’s been very passionate about this for a long time, and it requires his full time and effort,” a close insider told the publication. “Given the flood of singing offers he receives, he wouldn’t have been able to focus on directing otherwise.” The source further revealed that Arijit has chosen to put his singing career on hold to devote his entire concentration to his cinematic plans.

The report indicates that Arijit will prioritise his role as a filmmaker for at least a year. “He will complete his directorial duties. This is more like a break for a year or so,” the source added, noting that this phase of his career could extend beyond a twelve-month period.

Additionally, rumours suggest that Shora Siddiqui, daughter of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, may star in the project. Speculation is high that Shora will make her acting debut in this film, though neither Arijit Singh nor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made an official announcement. Notably, Nawazuddin shared a video of Shora acting in July 2025 that went viral, with many social media users praising her talent.

Fans were deeply moved by Arijit’s announcement late Tuesday night. In a heartfelt note, the singer thanked his listeners and reaffirmed his decision: “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for the love you’ve given me over the years. I am announcing that I will not be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It has been a wonderful journey.”

Over the years, Arijit Singh has delivered iconic hits such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Raabta, and Agar Tum Saath Ho. While this transition into filmmaking marks a major shift in his career, the film’s title and release date remain under wraps.