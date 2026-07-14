Arisha Razi Khan announces arrival of baby girl Amyra Ansari

Pakistani actress Arisha Razi Khan has welcomed her second child, a baby girl. she shared the happy news with fans through a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The 26-year-old actress announced the arrival of her daughter, Amyra Ansari, on July 14, revealing that the baby was born on July 12, 2026.

Sharing an adorable announcement, Arisha wrote, “Our little princess is here. Welcome to the world, Amyra Ansari. And just like that, Abdul Dayyan is officially a big brother. Alhamdulillah for our greatest blessings. July 12, 2026.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans, friends and fellow celebrities. Actress Hira Mani was among those who extended her wishes, commenting, “MashaAllah so happy!”

Arisha and her husband, Abdullah Farrukh, tied the knot in 2024 following an intimate nikkah ceremony in 2022.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Abdul Dayyan, in March 2025. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her journey into motherhood with her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARISHA RAZI KHAN (@arisharazikhan.official)

Arisha Razi Khan began her career as a child artist and rose to fame with her memorable performances in the popular comedy show.

Over the years, she successfully transitioned into a leading actress, appearing in several hit Pakistani television dramas including Tere Ishq Ke Naam, Sannata and Malkin.