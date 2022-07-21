Arisha Razi Khan blasts photographer over viral Nikah video

Actor Arisha Razi Khan lashed out at the wedding photographer after her intimate Nikah ceremony video went viral across the internet.

As her Nikah pictures and videos went viral across social media last night after being shared by event photographers, the ‘Mera Pehla Pyar’ actor lost calm over the company for publishing the content on their public profile without her consent.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Wednesday, the actor shared a screengrab of the profile ‘Studio 86’, and wrote, “As you guys may have already seen my viral nikkah ceremony video, it was a very private event. It’s very shameful, hurtful that a company like @studio86 have no sense of privacy.” “They have uploaded these pictures and videos without my permission,” she further noted on the photo and video sharing application, adding that “they knew very well this event was private.”

Khan also mentioned that she would have shared those pictures herself with her fans when feels the need as ‘nobody has right to do it’ without her permission. In the end, the actor also urged her millions of followers not to hire the team as they might ruin the event for others as well as they did for her.

Thousands of her fans backed her stance and turned up in the comments section of the original video, calling out the photography team for breaching the privacy of the actor. The team responded to accusations and issued a clarification post on their feed.

It is pertinent to mention that leading child star Arisha Razi Khan – best known for lending her voice to the lead character in the animated film ‘3 Bahadur’ – exchanged vows with her beau sometime last year in a close-knit family affair, while her pictures and videos from the event surfaced on Wednesday.

