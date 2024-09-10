Arizona man’s blindfolded basketball shot breaks world record

A man from Arizona has a unique talent for basketball trick shots managed to score a shot blindfolded from a distance of 60 feet.

The 32-year-old man, named Jeremy Ware from Scottsdale, has earned his third Guinness World Records.

Previously, Ware set the records for most squats on a Swiss ball in one minute (37) and the farthest backward basketball shot (85 feet, 5 inches).

However, his latest basketball record was more difficult.

“Essentially, I’m blindfolded when throwing backward, but I still have a reference point,” Ware explained to Guinness World Records. “With this one, it’s completely dark. You have to trust the process, trust your gut, and know the shot will go in.”

Ware’s record for the farthest backward basketball shot was recently surpassed, and he’s now considering to reclaim it.