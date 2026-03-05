Arjun Tendulkar & Sania Chandok Mehendi: What Was On The Menu For Guests?

Arjun Tendulkar’s mehndi ceremony was held at one of Mumbai’s popular venues. The celebration was attended by close friends and family, making the event warm and special. While the guests enjoyed the festivities, the food also became a talking point.

Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, who we often see playing in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians, got married to Sania Chandok today. The couple’s mehendi ceremony was held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. While the celebration was filled with glamour and special moments, the delicious menu served to guests also caught everyone’s attention.

What Was On The Menu At Arjun Tendulkar’s Mehndi Ceremony?

\On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Arjun Tendulkar and Sania Chandok’s mehndi ceremony was held at one of Mumbai’s well-known venues. While the guest list and the glamorous Tendulkar family caught everyone’s attention, we couldn’t help but wonder about one more thing, the menu. Because let’s be honest, that’s what every true foodie notices first. Am I right?

And the food did not disappoint. As per the Indian media , the menu featured a mix of Gallops’ signature Punjabi dishes and popular continental items. Guests also enjoyed some of Sachin Tendulkar’s favourite Maharashtrian and coastal delicacies. Overall, the spread offered plenty of flavours, making the celebration even more special for everyone.

The mehndi ceremony was attended by Sachin Tendulkar’s close cricketing friends, including Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Ajit Agarkar, making it a warm and star-studded private celebration.

What’s The Location Of Wedding?

The wedding ceremony was held today, on March 5, at the St. Regis in Mumbai. Interestingly, the same hotel is also hosting the Indian and England cricket teams ahead of their Wankhede semifinal. The venue was buzzing with tight security, curious onlookers and excited cricket fans, adding to the special and lively atmosphere of the celebration.

St. Regis Mumbai is a luxury 5-star hotel in South Mumbai known for its 24/7 butler service and relaxing Iridium Spa. Guests can enjoy 9 different dining options, an outdoor pool with cabanas, a fitness centre, a high-rise nightclub, and large event spaces like the Astor Ballroom, perfect for grand celebrations.

The guest list included stars like MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and more.