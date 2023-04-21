Armed clash between rival groups claims six lives in Sukkur

At least six persons including women and children lost their lives during a fierce armed clash between rival groups in Sindh’s Sukkur city, ARY News reported on Friday.

An armed clash took place between two rival groups in Sukkur in which six persons were killed including women and children, whereas, four others sustained injuries. The clash started after the killing of a person in a gun attack.

Later, the rival group carried out heavy gunfire and a rocket attack. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur said that some people of a group were returning to their home after Eid shopping when the rival group opened fire at them, leaving a man dead and another injured.

Later, the group carried out a rocket attack at the rival group’s houses to take revenge, leaving six dead including three women and children. The bodies and wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Sukkur.

Sources said that the groups were engaged in a land dispute for 15 years and more than 10 persons were killed in armed clashes between the groups.

Heavy contingents of police surrounded the area, however, the situation is still tense.

