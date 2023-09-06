Armed forces committed to ensuring defence of motherland: COAS

The Chief of Army Staff – General Asim Munir – on Defense Day, stated that the armed forces are committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

On the occasion of Defense Day, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said in a message that Defense Day is an important milestone in our national and military history, this day reminds us of the eternal sacrifices of our armed forces.

Highlighting the significance of the 1965 war, General Asim Munir stated that where our armed forces thwarted the enemy’s aggression and displayed a smaller but righteous force to numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination, and faith.

General Munir praised the Pakistan Army for its discipline, professionalism, and its esteemed global position. He affirmed that the Pakistan Army is committed to ensure the defence of the motherland.

He stressed the importance of emulating the sacrifices of martyrs and the heroics of our veterans. He highlighted the sacredness and reverence associated with the sacrifices made by martyrs.

General Asim Munir further emphasized the trust and unity between the Pakistan Army and the people as a valuable asset. He acknowledged recent attempts by certain elements to disrupt the relationship between the people and the army but commended the patience and wisdom displayed by Pakistan’s armed forces in handling these challenges.

He noted that Pakistan Army’s fight against terrorism is not just about military operations but is a symbol of the unity between the army and the nation. He emphasized that the army is the guardian of the people’s aspirations and security, and a strong economy is essential for a robust defense.

He expressed hope that through mutual cooperation, Pakistan will progress economically, solidifying its path towards development.