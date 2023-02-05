Armed forces of Pakistan pay tribute to Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s armed forces have paid rich tribute to the Kashmiri freedom struggle and expressed wholehearted support to the just struggle of oppressed Kashmiris people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

DG ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif in his tweet said released a special message of CJCSC, the services chief and the armed forces.

“CJCSC, Services Chiefs and AFs [armed forces] of Pakistan pay tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir. No amount of human rights violations and atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in total breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the held territory has been under lockdown.

