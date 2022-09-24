“Armed hordes invasion will be tackled strictly”, warns Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the law enforcement agencies will be used, if armed hordes invaded Islamabad, ARY News reported.

“PTI used to say that it was unprepared on May 25, now they test their preparations, we will test ours,” talking to media, federal interior minister here said.

“Imran Khan trying to push the country into failure, we have to stop them, if they invade Islamabad,” he said. “If they marched to red zone with hordes, we would tackle them strictly,” Sanaullah declared.

“If he is coming to register protest and points out the location, we will provide him all facilities,” he further said.

“We were nearing to provide relief to people, when flood hits the country and we could not extend relief to people,” interior minister said.

Commenting on former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s return to Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah said that he is returning to the country this week.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return back to the country before general elections. “He will lead the election campaign of the PML-N,” he added.

Comments