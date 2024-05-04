Armed men abducts youth in Karachi

KARACHI: A disturbing incident involving gunfire and kidnapping of a youth was reported from Karachi’s Bahadurabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the area, showing armed individuals approaching the four boys, identified as Saifullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Safiullah, and Sahil, in a black double cabin vehicle.

The armed individuals can be seen stopping four boys on two motorcyclists and injuring one of the youths, Zia-ur-Rehman, before forcing one individual, wearing a white shirt, into the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Later, on the complaint of the Sahil, a friend of the abducted Safiullah, the incident has been registered under kidnapping and attempted murder charges.

Sahil in his complaint stated that he, Safiullah, Zia-ur Rehman, and another friend were traveling on two motorcycles when individuals posing as policemen in a double cabin vehicle approached them.

“The perpetrators forced Safiullah into the vehicle, and opened fire on Zia-ur-Rehman over his resistance, leaving him in injured condition,” the complainant said in his report.

However, the police asserted that the investigations are underway, revealing that the kidnappers have yet to make contact with Safiullah’s family.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear at this stage, meanwhile, an intensive search operation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the abduction.