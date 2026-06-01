Armed intruders kill four members of a family in Larkana

LARKANA: Armed intruders opened fire in a house in Larkana leaving four members of the family dead while two others were injured in the incident on Monday.

Armed men entered in a house in Sindh Green Colony of Larkana and opened indiscriminate firing in which four persons were killed and two injured. Those killed included a woman, her two sons and a daughter.

The head of the family and a four-year girl were injured in firing. The injured and dead bodies were shifted to local hospital, police said.

Police said that the incident seems to be the result of an old enmity.

Police have launched a search for arrest of the culprits, officials said.

Man kills daughter, son-in-law

Also in Larkana, a man opened fire at his daughter and son-in-law and killed both of them on the spot, police said.

The man has slain his daughter and her husband in the name of honour, police said. The couple had married with their free will.

The dual murder culprit surrendered to police after the crime.