Armed men kill two farmers, abduct one in Khairpur katcha area

KHAIRPUR: A gang of armed men killed two persons and abducted another in katcha area of Khairpur district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Armed men attacked farmers working at agriculture land in Faiz Muhammad village in katcha area near Pir Jo Goth.

The attackers shot dead two persons identified as Abdul Shakoor and Sanaullah. They also abducted another person and fled from the scene.

The katcha area of Khairpur district has also become insecure after Ghotki, Shikarpur and Kandhkot districts of Sindh owing to armed gangs operating in the area.

“Police contingent has been dispatched to the place of the incident,” SSP Khairpur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh said. “We are trying to recover the hostage from the kidnappers,” he added.

The law-and-order situation of katcha area, the riverine forests along the banks of Indus River, is worsening with every passing day as the gangs of dacoits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police department has failed to maintain law and order.