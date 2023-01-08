Armed men loot subsidised flour stalls in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Unidentified armed men on Sunday looted subsidised flour stalls established by the Sindh government in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

A mugging incident was reported from one of the government’s subsidised flour stalls in which some unidentified men looted the flour sacks at gunpoint and fled from the scene.

The district food controller claimed that the men robbed the flour stall near the Public School on Sukkur’s Military Road.

On the other hand, flour is selling at arbitrary prices in several cities, the authorities are not taking any action against them.

In Karachi flour is selling at Rs 150 to 160 per kg, while in Lahore at Rs 160 per kg, furthermore in Quetta flour has been sold between Rs 150 to Rs 160 per kg.

Meanwhile, according to market sources, the price of chicken meat and eggs has also increased, after which the price per dozen eggs has increased to Rs 280, while the official price of chicken meat has increased to Rs 574.

As flour prices reached an all-time high in several cities, the Sindh government set up subsidised flour stalls to facilitate downtrodden people by selling flour at low prices.

Yesterday, a man lost his life when a tragic incident took place in the Mirpur Khas district, the Sindh food department set up a remote stall to facilitate the poor people by selling flour at a subsidised rate in Mirpur Khas, during which a person named Harseng Kolhi died due to a stampede while trying to buy subsidised flour.

According to details, the heirs of Harseng Kolhi staged a protest by placing the dead body on the road.

District Commissioner (DC) of Mirpur reached the spot and assured to fulfill the demands of the locals over which the parents of the victim ended the protest and shifted the body to Civil Hospital by ambulance.

