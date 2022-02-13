Armed men rob Rs 50 million cash from security company’s van

SUKKUR: In a mega heist armed robbers plundered 50 million rupees cash from a vehicle in the office of a private security company here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Armed men entered in the office of a private security company in SITE area police station jurisdiction and made the staff hostage,” according to details.

The robbers broken the lock of a cash van in the security company’s office and looted an amount of 50 million rupees, snatched weapons from security guards and fled from the scene.

DIG Sukkur Tariq Abbas Qureshi, SSP Singhar Ali Malik visited and inspected the crime scene and also questioned the staff members about details of the incident.

Police has detained security guards and initiated investigation of the incident.

Karachi Cash Van Heist

On August 9 last year, the driver of a cash van ran away with Rs 205 million in an incident of mega robbery in Karachi.

The heist had taken place at the city’s I.I. Chundrigar area, the financial district of the city. The police had said guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road.

The Mithadar police had launched an investigation after registering a case into the heist.

