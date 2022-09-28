Armed men rob Rs10 million cash from security company’s van

HYDERABAD: In a mega heist armed robbers plundered 10 million rupees cash from a vehicle of a private security company, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to SSP Amjad Sheikh, seven robbers looted Rs10 million from a cash van of a private company that was going to Moro from Karachi.

The incident occurred in the limits of Chalgiri police stations, the SSP said and added four of the company’s cash vans were going to Moro from which one became out of order in the area.

The unidentified robbers reached the spot on motorcycles and car and looted the cash and fled away. SSP Amjad Sheikh said the staff of the private company has been taken into custody for interrogation in the heist.

The forensic of the looted van is also being carried out.

On August 9 last year, the driver of a cash van ran away with Rs 205 million in an incident of mega robbery in Karachi.

The heist had taken place at the city’s I.I. Chundrigar area, the financial district of the city. The police had said guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road.

The Mithadar police had launched an investigation after registering a case into the heist.

Comments