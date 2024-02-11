25.9 C
Armed men snatch 94 buffaloes, cows from Landhi cattle farm

KARACHI: A gang of armed men snatched 94 buffaloes and cows, valuing several millions of rupees, from a cattle farm in Landhi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A case has been registered against 20 to 25 armed men committed crores of rupees robbery of livestock from a dairy farm in Landhi area of Karachi.

“The robbers arrived in three trucks, they overpowered the owner and employees at the cattle farm and tied them with ropes,” according to the FIR.

The armed men were carrying firearms including Kalashnikovs, repeaters and pistols, the complainant said.

“I know four of the accused involved in the crime. They have also kidnapped one of my employees,” the farm owner complained.

