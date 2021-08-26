Armeena Khan celebrates wedding anniversary with husband Fesl Khan

Armeena Khan marked her wedding anniversary with husband Fesl Khan on Wednesday, sharing glimpses of the couple’s lowkey celebrations on Instagram.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband coupled with a small note saying, “Happy Anniversary to you my life, the rest you know already.”

Fesl on the other hand also took to his own Instagram account to share a small, loving note for Armeena Khan, writing, “Happy anniversary my love and I. May all the couples of this world be blessed with similar joy.”

Armeena also shared little snippets from her afternoon tea session with her husband to mark the special day on her Instagram stories, including an adorable video of her sharing her food with Fesl as proof of her love.

“I don’t share my macaroons EVER. But it is love when I do,” she wrote, with Fesl attesting that she did, in fact, share her macaroons with him. Talk about keeping it simple and sweet!

Armeena Khan and Fesl Khan tied the knot sometime in 2019, according to the couple, but officiated their marriage in 2020 in a ceremony that was largely kept hidden from social media except for some Instagram captions confirming that the two had, in fact, gotten married.