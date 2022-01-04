Army assists administration after heavy rainfall hits Balochistan coastal areas

Pakistan Army troops helped the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts including dewatering of various areas as heavy rainfall lashed Balochistan coastal areas, said ISPR in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the heavy rain had caused flooding in low-lying areas of Gwadar and Turbat.

“Stagnant water accumulated posing extreme problems for the local population, tourists in these areas,” it added.

Army troops shifted stranded people to safer places and provided food and shelter to people living in areas of Coastal Highway, Pasni, Surbandar, Nigore and Jiwani, the ISPR added.

Most of the areas in Balochistan including Quetta have received rainfall, while Ziarat and Kan Mehtarzai mountains have received snowfall.

The minimum temperature in Quetta dropped to 03 degree Celsius amid frosty winds. Mercury dropped to minus 2 in Kalat and minus 4 in Ziarat.

The Met Office on Monday predicted heavy rainfall with stormy winds in coastal areas of Balochistan.

The wet spell in the coastal belt of Balochistan will begin from today and end by January 06, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said in its weather report.

The provincial fisheries department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the rough weather. “Fishermen should avoid going fishing in the sea for four days,” the fishries department said in an advisory.

“To avoid losses boats should be anchored at safe places during rough weather,” the department said.

