Army aviation pilots rescue stranded individual in Kohistan flood

In an extremely dangerous and challenging situation, Pakistan Army aviation pilots rescued a stranded individual surrounded by flood in Kohistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

An emergency call was made by the Kohistan administration. Responding immediately, GOC Mangla Division and Commander Mangla Brigade who were on a flood assessment mission near Pattan diverted from the original flight to save the previous life, the ISPR said in a media statement.

Had they not reached on time the individual could have drowned in flood. The pilots made the daring attempt, lower the helicopter and the officers and crew lifted the individual safely.

Pakistan Army and Pakistan army aviation keeping in with their traditions will not hesitate to save their brothers and sisters in line with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s vision that the people of Pakistan are our priority and we won’t rest until every single individual is reached and helped.

Earlier, Pakistan Army on Sunday evacuated as many as 110 people stranded in Swat through helicopter service after the high flood in the area swept away houses and other structures along the river banks.

According to the ISPR, four special army aviation helicopters evacuated 110 stranded people from Khwazakhela, a sub-division in Swat, and shifted them to Swat Cantonment area.

“These stranded people are being provided meals and necessary medical care,” the military’s media wing said.

It further shared that the people who were struck at mountain top in Kumrat will also be evacuated by army helicopters as soon as the weather situation improves.

Pakistan Army has expedited its rescue operations in flood-hit areas and on Saturday the military rescued families stranded in Kumrat area of Swat due to flash floods.

