Army Chief Asim Munir elevated to field marshal rank

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the promotion of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken the federal cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to sources, the prime minister also met with President Asif ALi Zardari to brief him on the cabinet’s decision, ensuring full confidence and coordination. Additionally, the cabinet unanimously agreed to extend the services of the Air Chief Marshal upon completion of his tenure.

Meanwhile, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has expressed profound gratitude to Allah, the Almighty, upon receiving a prestigious honor In his message, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir dedicated the accolade to the nation, the armed forces, and especially the civilian and military martyrs and veterans.

“I am thankful to the President, the Prime Minister, and the Cabinet for their trust,” Field Marshal Munir said. He added that the honor is a trust bestowed upon him by the nation, vowing that “millions of Asims are ready to sacrifice to uphold this trust.”

“This is not an individual honor but a recognition for the Pakistan Armed Forces and the entire nation,” the field marshal added while expressing gratitude to the nation for their unwavering support.