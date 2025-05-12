Army chief inquires after health of injureed soldiers, civilians

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Monday to inquire after the well-being of soldiers and innocent civilians who sustained injuries during Marka e Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the visit, the army chief individually met the injured personnel, lauded their exceptional bravery and steadfast devotion to duty, and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Armed Forces to their continued care, rehabilitation, and welfare.

“Our civilians’ & soldiers’ valour and sacrifice form the cornerstone of Pakistan’s security. The entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its Armed Forces,” the army chief stated.

General Syed Asim Munir said that no hostile design can erode the determination of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. He noted that the resolute and unified response exhibited during Marka e Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, in concert with the steadfast support of the Pakistani people, constitutes a defining chapter in the country’s military history.

Earlier, the Pakistan Armed Forces successfully completed ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’ on Saturday, May 10 in response to Indian military aggression that began on the night of May 6-7, the ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the events followed by Pahalgam attack were named as conflict Marka-e-Haq. The ISPR said the operation was a decisive retaliation for India’s attacks, which resulted in the loss of innocent Pakistani civilian lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

Pakistan’s response was a textbook demonstration of integrated tri-services jointness, enabled by real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities, and seamless multi-domain operations. This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains allowed for precision engagement, overwhelming lethality, and lightening operational tempo. All platforms operated in synergy, delivering coordinated effects at carefully selected decisive points.