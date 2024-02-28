Army chief lauds ASP for rescuing woman from mob

RAWALPINDI: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, who saved a woman in Lahore’s Ichra Bazar from a violent mob, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at GHQ today, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, COAS lauded ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism in diffusing a volatile situation.

COAS acknowledged the vital role Pakistani women are playing in all walks of life.

“Since independence, Pakistani women have distinguished themselves at home and abroad, by virtue of their talent, tenacity and commitment,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

The army chief also highlighted that the women are an invaluable part of Pakistan’s society and their respect is enshrined in our religion as well as our social ethos.

COAS also underscored the importance of social harmony and the need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance. He emphasized upon the rule of law and advised against taking the law in one’s hands when legal avenues are available for addressing concerns and grievances.

Noting that arbitrary actions on the basis of heresy undermine the outlook of the society, COAS underlined Islam’s eternal message of kindness and benevolence.

COAS Munir appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Pakistan.