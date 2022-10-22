‘Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa is a national hero’

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that credit for Pakistan’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list goes to Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

COAS Bajwa is a national hero, the nation commends him, said Elahi.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister read that the credit for Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list goes to the COAS. Army Chief’s interest and consistent hard work made it possible to fulfil all of FATF’s demands, he added.

Elahi added that Pakistan proved to be a responsible nation by fulfilling all 34 of FATF’s demands ahead of time. Despite India’s efforts to sabotage the process, Pakistan found its way out of the FATF grey list, he added.

He added that COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa is a national hero, and the nation salutes him.

On Friday, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced the removal of Pakistan from its grey list, appreciating the country’s efforts in anti-money-laundering and anti-terror financing.

The Financial Action Task Force decided by consensus that Pakistan completed all substantial, technical and procedural requirements of both the 2018 and 2021 Action Plans. As a result, Pakistan has been taken off the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, with immediate effect.

