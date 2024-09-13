Army chief reiterates commitment to defeat terrorists’ nexus: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the armed forces’ commitment to comprehensively defeating hostile terrorist networks and eradicating illegal activities, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

During his visit to Orakzai District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the army chief interacted with troops who recently participated in counter-terrorism operations in Tirah Valley, the military’s media wing said.

It added that General Syed Asim Munir was given an in-depth briefing on the current security situation, ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism actions, and multi-faceted strategies being employed to ensure stability in the merged districts.

The army chief praised the high morale and readiness of the officers and troops to effectively respond to all types of threats. General Syed Asim Munir also emphasised that peace achieved through significant national sacrifice would be preserved at all costs.

“The sacrifices of martyrs strengthen the resolve to continue fighting with dedication and a spirit of sacrifice,” he added.

Read More: Attempts to weaken army akin to undermine Pakistan: COAS

The army chief also acknowledged the key role of police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stating that the Pakistan Army would continue to provide full support to these agencies to enhance their capabilities in the newly merged districts, and urged the ongoing need for capacity building within these agencies.

According to the ISPR, General Syed Asim Munir also appreciated the locals’ support in assisting security forces, noting that their positive involvement is essential for maintaining peace in the region.

The army chief also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

“His (army chief) visit to the northwestern region underscores the ongoing commitment of the Pakistan Army to counter-terrorism efforts and the importance of collaborative efforts between military, law enforcement, and local communities in ensuring regional stability and security,” the ISPR said.