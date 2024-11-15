Pakistan will not become part of any global conflict: COAS Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said that Pakistan would not become part of any global conflict rather and continue to play its role for global peace and stability, a state-run news agency reported.

Addressing a special ceremony of Margalla Dialogue 2024 organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), the COAS spoke on the topic ‘Pakistan’s Role in Peace and Stability’ and highlighted significant contributions in promoting regional harmony and international peace, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The army chief said Pakistan is playing a pivotal role in promoting peace and stability both regionally and globally. A total of 235,000 Pakistani peacekeepers have participated in UN peacekeeping missions for the maintenance of global peace, adding that 181 Pakistanis have also sacrificed their lives in this regard, he added.

Regarding challenges faced by the world, Genral Syed Asim Munir said that in recent years, the world was confronted to several challenges including the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation being one of the major challenges.

The influence of non-state actors has increased significantly due to global changes which was also a key challenge, he added. The army chief said that the world is also witnessing immense transformations in the fields of economy, military, and technology. “Terrorism by violent non-state actors and state-sponsored entities remains a significant global challenge,” he said.

He went on to say that although technology has played a crucial role in disseminating information, but it has also crucial role in rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation.

Stressing the need for comprehensive laws and regulations, General Syed Asim Munir said that without comprehensive laws and regulations, misinformation and hate speech would continue to destabilise political and social structures. “Absence of proper regulations for freedom of expression is leading to the deterioration of moral values in societies worldwide,” he observed.

The COAS said inequality, intolerance, and division on religious, sectarian, and ethnic grounds also witnessed upward trend at global level.

He said our shared goals and key challenges were included combating climate change, fighting terrorism, and ensuring global health.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering resolve in the fight against terrorism, the COAS said terrorism remained a shared challenge for all humanity at the global level. Pakistan has established a comprehensive border management regime to secure our western borders, he added.

He said that the menace of ‘Fitna-al-Khwarij’ has become a haven for all terrorist organizations and proxies worldwide. “We expect the Afghan interim government to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan and to take strict measures in this regard,” he said.

The army chief said vision ‘Azm-e-Istihkam’ initiative is an essential part of the National Action Plan, aimed at eradicating menace of terrorism and extremism. “Due to India’s extremist ideology, minorities, especially in the US, UK, and Canada, are not safe,” he said.

He said India’s oppression in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir was a continuation of its ‘Hindutva Ideology’ and policies. Resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people was imperative, he said.

The COAS said that Pakistan has always demanded ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and sent humanitarian aid to both the countries several times. Pakistan has always emphasized the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, he remarked.

General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan is a nation of 240 million people, with approximately 63 per cent of its population under the age of 30. “Pakistan is endowed with immense natural resources and has emerged as a major agricultural producer globally,” he said.

He said Pakistan has also large reserves of rare minerals besides is an important player in global freelancing. “Owing to its unique geographical location and sea ports, Pakistan holds significant importance for trade with Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East,” he said.