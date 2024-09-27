Army chief briefed on operational preparedness during his Karachi visit

KARACHI: General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited the Karachi Corps area of responsibility, where he was briefed on operational preparedness and key training initiatives undertaken by the Army.

During his Karachi visit, COAS also inaugurated Innovista Indus IT Park, a hub aimed at empowering Pakistan’s youth by fostering academia-industry collaboration in the field of Information Technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and notable civil community members attended the inauguration ceremony. Chief Minister Sindh emphasised the importance of the IT domain for optimal exploitation of the potential of youth and economic growth.

The army chief highlighted that such projects are aimed at providing the most conducive environment to further promote the growth of the IT Industry in the country, which is already accelerating at a respectable pace.

General Syed Asim Munir also interacted with the business community of Karachi. COAS appreciated the contributions of the business community and entrepreneurs towards the country’s economic growth. Participants expressed confidence and praised the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for its role towards achieving the positive economic indicators, which is providing an enabling environment for further economic growth.

COAS commended the efforts of Federal and Provincial Governments towards supporting all initiatives and remarked that naysayers who made failed efforts towards creating despair and despondency in the society have been defeated through the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

The army chief appreciated the praiseworthy role performed by brotherly and friendly countries especially China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE in the economic recovery of Pakistan by helping us in multiple domains.

General Syed Asim Munir highlighted that Pakistan has remarkable potential in various domains and all must have unflinching trust and confidence in the bright future of Pakistan. Given the immense resources and potential, Pakistan is destined to achieve its rightful position in the comity of nations, Insha Allah. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi.