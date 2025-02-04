Army chief warns India of befitting response over any misadventure

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir rejected ‘hollow’ statements from the Indian military and said that any misadventure against Pakistan will be responded with the full and resolute force of the state, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Presiding over the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday, the army chief said that Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“These hollow statements from Indian military are indicative of their growing frustration and serve only to divert the attention of their masses and international community from their multiple internal fissures and blatant violations of human rights, the army chief added.

General Syed Asim Munir said that any misadventure against Pakistan will be responded with full and resolute force of the state, InshaAllah.

“The forum took serious note of the recent reckless and provocative statements from the Indian military leadership, terming them irresponsible and detrimental to regional stability,” the statement read.

Use of Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan

The military’s top brass also expressed grave concern over the continued use of Afghan soil by ‘Fitna-Al-Khawarij’ for terrorist activities against Pakistan, and stressed the imperative of concrete and tangible actions by Interim Afghan government against them instead of denials.

The participants of the Corps Commanders’ Conference paid profound tribute to the sacrifices made by the Shuhada (martyrs) of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and citizens who have laid down their lives in pursuit of peace and stability of their beloved motherland.

According to the ISPR, the forum also undertook a comprehensive review of the regional, and internal security landscape, assessing the full spectrum of threats.

The prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary was discussed.

‘No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan’

The forum chaired by the army chief also underscored the need to accelerate people centric socio-economic development initiatives in Balochistan, recognising the urgency of countering externally driven narratives of exclusion.

“No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan and nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies attempting to mislead and radicalize the youth of Balochistan will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan, InshaAllah,” the military’s top brass reaffirmed.

Kashmir Solidarity Day

The statement read, “In solidarity with the resilient people of Kashmir on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day (5 February 2025), the forum strongly condemned the continued blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), recognizing them as a grave threat to regional peace and stability.”

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the forum, according to the ISPR, emphasised the significance of international engagement in addressing these persistent violations.

Commending the operational preparedness of all formations, Genral Syed Asim Munir emphasized the importance of sustained mission-oriented training, enhanced military cooperation, and the conduct of joint exercises in both conventional and counter-terrorism domains.

Concluding the conference, COAS reaffirmed that the military leadership remains fully cognizant of the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation and is resolute in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities with the steadfast support of the proud people of Pakistan.