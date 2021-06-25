COAS Bajwa pays visit to German counterpart, discusses regional security

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has on Friday called on Chief of Defence German Army His Excellency General Eberhard Zorn during an official visit to Germany to discuss mutual cooperation in defence, ARY News learned from Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, ISPR said, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, mutual cooperation in defence and security domain and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The Director-General for Security and Defence Policy at the German Ministry of Defence Dr. Detlef Waechter, was also present on the occasion.

COAS said Pakistan Army would like to expand bilateral defence cooperation to benefit from German expertise in training and technological advancements.

It will have a positive impact both on the bilateral relationship between two countries as well as on regional security, ISPR press statement read.

ISPR said the German dignitary also “commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and security, the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism and bringing peace and stability in the region, especially Pakistan’s role in the Afghan Peace Process”.

“Both sides pledged to further expand defence and security cooperation at all levels.”

Earlier on arrival at Ministry of Defence, COAS also laid floral wreath on the monument and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent