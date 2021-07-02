Army committed to modernize its infantry to deal with future threats: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan Army is committed to modernize its infantry as part of its overall drive to prepare for the future threats, ARY News reported, citing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said this while was interacting with the officers and troops during his visit to Punjab Regimental Centre in Mardan today.

COAS appreciated the regiment for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their exemplary performance in operations. He also said that Pakistan Army would do all that is possible to modernize the arm of Infantry.

During the visit, the COAS installed Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, Inspector General Arms as Colonel Commandant of the Punjab Regiment. Outgoing Colonel Commandant of the Punjab Regiment Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza (Retired), large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony, said ISPR.

Earlier on arrival at Punjab Regimental Centre, the COAS was received by the incoming, outgoing colonel commandants and the commandant of Punjab Regimental Centre. The COAS also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.