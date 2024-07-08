Army deployed nationwide for Muharram security

KARACHI: The federal government on Monday approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the month of Muharram, ARY News reported.

The move comes on the request of the authorities in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to deploy military to control the law and order situation.

The Centre, under Article 245 of the Constitution, authorised the “deployment of army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops/assets” to ensure peace.

The Ministry of Interior has clarified that the deployment of the army will be based on the ground situation and that the provinces will have the authority to determine the deployment locations.

The federal ministry of interior has issued orders for the army deployment, stating that the forces will be deployed to assist the civil administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ashura will be observed in Pakistan on July 17 (Wednesday). The provincial government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Sindh during 10 days of Muharram.

Ashura is observed on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year, which marks the great martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the Battle of Karbala.

