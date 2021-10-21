Army fully prepared to defend country against all challenges: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Bahawalpur and witnessed training activities of formation at Asrani and Khairpur Tamewali (KPT), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the mechanized troops demonstrated battle drills involved in the operational cycle of the formation including offensive manoeuvres.

COAS also witnessed field firing of different weapon systems at KPT ranges. It included integrated firepower display of various components including Armour, Mechanised Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, ATGMs duly supported by Pakistan Air Force and combat aviation.

The army chief appreciated high standards of training and operational preparedness of the formation.

Interacting with troops, COAS emphasised on realistic training in line with the emerging threats and challenges to defeat nefarious designs of our adversaries.

Pakistan Army is prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds, COAS emphasised.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.

