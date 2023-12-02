27.9 C
Army prepared to thwart nefarious designs of enemies: COAS

By Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, on Saturday visited troops at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) to witness the field exercise of Bahawalpur Corps, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, during the visit, the COAS was briefed on field exercises, aimed at enhancing professional skills at various tiers and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in an operational environment.

The COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements, including armor, mechanized infantry, artillery, air defense, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), duly supported by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), and combat aviation.

Later, COAS interacted with troops participating in the exercise.

While addressing the troops, the army chief said “Pakistan Armed Forces are focused on defending the frontiers of the motherland against a full spectrum of threats and with the support of the nation.”

COAS Asim Munir appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness, and high morale of officers and troops. COAS directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

“We are cognizant of the challenges, and with the support of the nation, we are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan,” COAS emphasized.

“Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds. Armed Forces will defeat the enemies of Pakistan, InshaAllah,” the COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps.

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

