Army top brass asserts zero tolerance for violence during political activity

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army’s top brass resolved on Wednesday to not allow anyone to indulge in violence in the name of political activity and sabotage the “quintessential democratic exercise of conduct of free and fair elections”, ARY News reported, quoting the military’s media wing.

The resolve was expressed during the 262th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where the military leadership discussed deployment of Pakistan Army personnel to assist Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the “peaceful conduct” of General Elections 2024.

The forum noted that Pakistan Army will perform assigned duties as per the Constitutional mandate, under the guidelines of electoral watchdog.

“No one would be allowed to indulge in violence in the name of political activity and sabotage the quintessential democratic exercise of conduct of free and fair elections,” the top brass resolved.

Meanwhile, the forum also paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and the citizens who have laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country.

The military leadership also resolved that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, will be dealt with full might of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir stated that Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are sacrosanct and inviolable.

“Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with all states, however, there would never be any compromise over country’s sovereignty, national honour and aspirations of Pakistani people,” he noted.

The forum was briefed on the callous Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings, perpetuating state-sponsored terrorism and targeting Pakistani citizens.

It agreed that blatant violation of international laws by India and its real face be exposed to the world. “The international community has already shown serious concerns over the criminal behaviour of India and its use of state apparatus for killing spree around the world,” the military leadership added.

The forum reiterated unequivocal support for Palestine and the people of Gaza while noting the extremely negative fallout of the conflict and the potential to spill over in the wider region.

“The immediate need for a permanent ceasefire and enduring solution to the Palestinian question was unanimously recognized,” it added.

In the same vein, the statement noted, Pakistan’s resolve to support the people of IIOJK for their right of self determination was reiterated. “Pakistan would continue to morally, politically and diplomatically support Kashmir brothers and sisters till justice is served in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions,” the top brass noted.

The forum acknowledged and appreciated the steps taken against spectrum of illegal activities and criminal mafias including smuggling, hoarding, money laundering, power theft and illegal aliens.

The participants emphasised that such actions and their positive impact on the economy and well being of the people need to continue without any let up.

The forum was briefed on operational preparedness of the formations. COAS asked formation commanders to continue their focus on the training, administration and morale of the soldiers.