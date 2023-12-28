Army top brass condemns human rights violations in IIOJK

RAWALPINDI: The Army Commanders expressed serious concern on continued repression and human rights violations by Indian military forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

This resolve was expressed during a two-day long Corps Commanders’ Conference, held in Rawalpindi today with Army Chief General Syed Asim in the chair.

The army’s top brass has resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, will be dealt with full might of the state.

The forum was briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as serious points of concern impacting security of Pakistan.

The Forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhadas including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Citizens who laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country. The participants also offered Fateha for the Shuhadas including those of DI Khan attack.

The military commanders reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against direct and indirect threats.

The Forum expressed serious concern over continued repression and reprehensible human rights’ violations by Indian military forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The recent acts of abduction, torture and killing of civilians by the Indian Army were unequivocally condemned by the participants. Such acts constitute grave crimes against humanity and cannot dampen the spirit of the brave Kashmiris who are struggling for their lawful right of self- determination. Pakistan would keep supporting its Kashmiri brethren with all political, moral and diplomatic support for resolution of Kashmir issue according to international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The forum expressed full solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights’ violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza while reiterating Government’s stance of demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

Besides, the forum reiterated its support for ongoing efforts to promote socio-economic growth and encouraging foreign investment under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The forum also took holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against smuggling, money laundering, power theft and hoarding of essential items amongst other illegal economic activities. Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to relevant government institutions and Law Enforcement Agencies to curb such crimes. It also noted that requisite and necessary support will also be extended to Election Commission of Pakistan for forthcoming general elections.

The Army Chief, on the occasion, stressed the need for continuously maintaining operational excellence in cognitive and physical realms and pursuit of high standards of motivation and training.