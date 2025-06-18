Arnold Schwarzenegger backs ‘The Running Man’ remake to better than original

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared his views on ‘The Running Man’ remark, starring Glen Powell.

The actor famously starred as Ben Richards in the dystopian classic in 1987.

Directed by Paul Michael Glaser, ‘The Running Man’ takes place in a dystopian future America and centres on Ben Richards, a desperate man compelled to compete in a violent televised deathmatch, where professional hunters pursue and kill contestants for entertainment.

Filmmaker Edgar Wright is working on a remake of the classic, with rising star Glen Powell replacing Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role.

While the Hollywood legend is not associated with the upcoming ‘The Running Man’ remark, he has endorsed it to surpass the original film.

In a recent interview, Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted that his 1987 original had several flaws due to budget constraints and the lack of technology for visual effects.

“I mean, I love the idea that they’re doing a sequel to Running Man, or a remake. I think it would have been great if we would have been better prepared for this movie, if we would have had more money for this movie, and if we would have had then… the visual effects, the technology of visual effects, that they have today, all of those things I wished after the movie came out, I felt like it could have been better,” the veteran Hollywood actor said.

He added, “It was great, but it could have been better, and I think that they have a good chance now with the new Running Man to make it better. And I hope, for their sake and for my sake, I hope that they will be successful.”

Meanwhile, ‘The Running Man’ is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 7.

Apart from Glen Powell, the upcoming title also stars Katy O’Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, and Colman Domingo.