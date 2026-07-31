Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates 79th birthday at gym

Arnold Schwarzenegger marked his 79th birthday by doing what he has become famous for over the decades – hitting the gym and encouraging others to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

The Hollywood icon, former California governor and bodybuilding legend celebrated the milestone on Thursday by sharing photos of himself working out at what appeared to be Gold’s Gym in Venice, Los Angeles.

In the images posted to Instagram, Schwarzenegger is seen performing a lat pulldown and bicep curls while wearing sunglasses.

Rather than asking fans for birthday presents, Schwarzenegger used the occasion to promote his fitness platform, The Pump Club, and encourage more people to commit to regular exercise.

“I turn 79 today. I don’t want any gifts,” he wrote in the caption. “Instead, my team and I are turning the fitness industry upside down.”

The Terminator star said he has spent decades encouraging people to stay active and believes the new approach could help millions make fitness a lasting habit.

The actor has made birthday workouts something of a tradition. Last year, he celebrated turning 78 by sharing a video of himself cycling as part of his fitness routine.

Outside the gym, Schwarzenegger continues to balance an active entertainment career. He currently stars in Netflix’s action-comedy series FUBAR and is set to appear as Santa Claus in The Man with the Bag, which premieres on Prime Video in December.

He is also attached to the long-awaited King Conan, a sequel to his 1982 fantasy classic Conan the Barbarian.