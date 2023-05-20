Arnold Schwarzenegger is ‘done’ playing the ‘Terminator’ character

Actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has decided to retire from his iconic ‘Terminator’ character.

After reprising the character several times since his first outing in James Cameron’s ‘The Terminator’ (1984), the Hollywood icon has decided to move away from the iconic role, following the underwhelming response to the latest instalments of the sci-fi franchise.

In the latest interview with a foreign-based media outlet, Schwarzenegger clarified that the franchise is not over, but he is ‘done’ with it.

“The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea,” said the former Governor of California.

While, Schwarzenegger, 75, garnered Box Office success as well as critical acclaim from the first two films of the franchise, by ace filmmaker Cameron, the following four sequels, most of which he had been a part of except for the fourth instalment ‘Salvation’ (due to his duty as the governor), were mostly anything like the predecessors.

Speaking about the fading response, he added, “The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly. The first three movies were great. Number four [Salvation] I was not in because I was governor. Then five [Genisys] and six [Dark Fate] didn’t close the deal as far as I’m concerned.”

“We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written,” the veteran admitted towards the end.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Schwarzenegger is awaiting the premiere of his Netflix series, ‘FUBAR’, slated to debut on the portal next week.