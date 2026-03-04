Arnold Schwarzenegger joins others in 'California Hall of Fame' list

Arnold Schwarzenegger to join the California Hall of Fame.

The former actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was honoured by the current governor, Gavin Newsom, through a press announcement. After six months, the complete list of honourees excluded him.

In the statement, Arnold was described as a “singular figure in California history, embodying the Golden State’s promise of opportunity”.

In a statement, Gavin added, “From humble beginnings, he built himself into a world champion bodybuilder, Hollywood icon, successful businessman, environmentalist, philanthropist, bestselling author, and the 38th Governor of California”.

He was named alongside his former co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. The pair acted opposite one another in the 1994 action comedy, True Lies.

Reflecting over his past, he remembered Jamie Lee as “one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars, with a five-decade career and an Academy Award-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once” The press release went on to detail her achievements.

It added, “a passionate humanitarian, Emmy and Golden Globe winner, and best-selling children’s book author, she continues to inspire audiences worldwide”.

All of the inductees will be “formally enshrined” during a ceremony at the California Museum in Sacramento on 19 March to celebrate “their contributions to civic life, creativity, and social progress”.

Along with Arnold Schwarzenegger, other celebrities named for the honours included 76-year-old chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, co-founder of the Nobu restaurant empire and Terry McMillan, the author of novels including Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.