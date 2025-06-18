Arnold Schwarzenegger makes bold comments on immigrants in US

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger shared his bold take on immigrants residing in the United States.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the issue of immigration and the US authorities’ crackdown on illegal immigrants came under discussion.

When asked his thoughts about the ongoing actions of the US authorities, Arnold Schwarzenegger called for immigration reforms in the country.

“For decades now, this country has needed immigration reform, which means that we recognise the fact there’s people in the South of America that want to come North to work and that we therefore should supply them with enough visas so they can come, because we need those workers,” the Hollywood star said.

According to Schwarzenegger, the reforms would make it easy for the US authorities to identify legal immigrants and criminal elements.

The Hollywood actor then reflected on his time coming to the US as an immigrant and the opportunities he experienced in the country.

“Imagine they came over here at the age of 21 with absolutely nothing, and then to create a career like that. I mean, in no other country in the world could you do that, every single thing if it’s my bodybuilding career, if it’s my acting career, becoming governor, the beautiful family that has created all of this is because of America,” he said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger then urged immigrants to ‘behave’ in the country and try giving back to the community.

“When you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest. You have to think about giving something back to America,” the Hollywood actor said.

He added, “You’ve got to do things legal, and those people that are doing illegal things in America, and they’re the foreigners, they are not smart, because, when you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest.”