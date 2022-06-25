Is Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab, Badshah collab on the cards?

Pakistan’s first-ever Grammy-winning artist Arooj Aftab met with popular Indian rapper Badshah recently and shared a glimpse on social media.

The ‘Muhabbat’ singer who made Pakistan proud with the first-ever Grammy win for the country earlier this year, took to her Instagram handle, Thursday, and shared a bunch of pictures with the ‘Jugnu’ rapper.

“Epic night with @badboyshah @bobbyfricton @asifkhan.now 🔥🔥🔥,” Aftab wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application, which has music enthusiasts speculating a yet another cross-border collaboration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arooj Aftab (@aroojaftab)

The speculations were further fueled by Bobby Friction – a DJ and radio-TV presenter – who was also tagged in Aftab’s Insta post. On his official account, the artist shared a picture of the trio captioned with ‘Arooj Aftab x Badshah’.

“What I love about the UK is we can pull down the line of control metaphorically speaking when we neeed to,” he noted further, hinting at the collab on the cards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Friction (@bobbyfricton)

Meanwhile, in another post on the micro-blogging site, Bobby Friction asked his followers for the name suggestions of this ‘new brown band’.

On the work front, Aftab is currently on a concert tour with musicians Petros Klampanis, Darian Donovan Thomas and Maeve Gilchrist, while she also performed at UK’s Glastonbury festival last night.

On the other hand, Badshah dropped his new track ‘Tauba’ on Friday.

