Another year, another Grammy nomination for Arooj Aftab

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has bagged a Grammy nomination for the second consecutive year, this time for a song she wrote when she was just 15 years old.

The Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer got nominated for her song “Udhero Na” in the Best Global Performance category. She took to Instagram to post a video clip, congratulating Anoushka Shankar, the sitar artist in Udhero Na, and other team members.

Pakistan’s first Grammy Award winner bagged the nomination for the 2023 Grammy amid the likes of Matt B, Eddy Kenzo, Burna Boy, Rocky Dawuni, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode.

The multi-hyphenate Pakistani, Arooj Aftab is a trained music producer, composer, and vocalist with three solo albums. She has gotten her training from the Berklee College of Music.

Earlier, former US President Barack Obama shared his annual summer playlist on Twitter, writing, “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

Aftab’s Grammy-winning ‘Mohabbat’ was featured alongside global artists like Rihanna, Bruno Mars, The Rolling Stones, and Jay-Z among others with Obama saying, “With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer.”

Listen to Udhero Na below.

Here’s congratulating Arooj on the huge achievement and on making Pakistan proud, once again!

